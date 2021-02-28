GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.
According to the National Park Service, 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton, Kentucky was last known to be on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Authorities say Pennington is believed to be traveling alone and had abandoned his car at Yaki Point.
Pennington may be traveling on a yellow 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle with Ohio plates, park officials say. He is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Pennington or seen his yellow motorcycle to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or you can submit a tip online at nps.gov/ISB.
The investigation is ongoing.