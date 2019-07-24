PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New kits are helping families of kids with autism.
One of parents' biggest fears is the kids will wander away, but now the National Autism Association is giving them some peace of mind with Big Red Safety Boxes.
The box is for families in need of wandering-prevention tools, like the Tilleys.
Kylie and Amanda have a 6-year-old son named Cohen, who has autism and has a high risk of wandering.
They have latches on almost all of their doors and even a certified safety bed to keep him enclosed at night.
"I worry all the time. We have stickers. There's one on the door, and there's one on each of our cars that says, 'child with autism may wander, may not respond to verbal commands.' And to me that's not enough," said Amanda.
That's why she applied for the Big Red Safety Box.
"Him being non-verbal that just adds a whole new element to it. He can't tell someone, 'I'm lost. I don't know where I live.' All he can do is you know he has maybe a 20 or so word vocabulary," said Amanda.
The box has items like an alert wristband, a shoe ID tag and wireless door and window alarms.
It helps with not only prevention but response efforts and even education.
"Neighbors, law enforcement, your community. I think it helps them become aware that maybe there is a child with autism that's in their community and it also gives them tips and strategies to help that child in case that they would wander away from a family member or a parent's," said Leslie Rogers, an autism clinical manager.
During the last five years, the National Autism Association has shopped more than 40,000 of the Big Red Safety Boxes.
For more information, click/tap here.
(1) comment
Autism isn't real just another made up excuse to bone society and excuse shatty parents and lows children
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.