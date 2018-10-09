PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A helpline for Arizonans struggling with opioid abuse is now online.
Experts are on call 24/7 on the Arizona Opioid Assistance and Referral Line to provide free guidance and references to health care providers.
It’s the nation’s first helpline dedicated to opioids.
“The opioid epidemic is very concerning, and this helpline can be a step in the right direction,” said Dr. Daniel Brooks, the medical director for the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.
The Arizona Department of Health Services and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center teamed up to provide the service.
The helpline launched in March. Since then it’s received around 1,200 opioid-related calls.
Staff are instructed to follow up with callers to confirm they’re doing OK and to address any additional concerns they may have.
“No two patients are the same and treatments vary based on individual needs,” said Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
[MORE: Arizona's opioid crisis]
If you’re in need of opioid help, you can call the Arizona Opioid Assistance and Referral Line at 1-888-688-4222. (Click or tap the phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can also go to www.oarline.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.