TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − The Mint Dispensary is launching the United States' first full-service medical marijuana kitchen in Tempe on Friday, Oct. 5. Patients with a medical marijuana card will now have access to freshly-prepared, marijuana-infused meals created by a professional chef.
Operator of one of the largest medicinal marijuana dispensaries in the US, The Mint Dispensary's state-of-the-art kitchen is part of their recent $2 million renovation and it will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options in addition to snacks.
[MAP: The Mint Dispensary in Tempe area]
“Our industry continues to evolve at an exponential pace,” said CEO of The Mint Dispensary Eivan Shahara in a news release. “We saw a large unmet need from patients who were regularly visiting our dispensary; they were looking to access fresh and healthy cannabis-infused foods. We know that the right kinds of healthy foods can help people to battle a variety of illnesses, from cancer and epilepsy to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. We’re using our knowledge about food and nutrition to help patients in their search for fresh, healthy snacks and infused meals.”
Foods and doses
The Mint Dispensary will offer a complete menu of artisan burgers, pastas, pizza and other marijuana-infused meals that patents can order to-go. In addition to meals, the kitchen will have a barista, juice bar, gelato and a variety of pastries.
Food is available in customizable doses ranging incrementally from 10 milligrams and up.
A full menu will be available at themintdispensary.com when the kitchen officially opens.
Chef
Executive chef Carylann Principal is a classically-trained chef and cancer survivor. She created all of the recipes for the dispensary and joined dispensary's team to share her food and nutrition knowledge with other people who are facing similar battles.
“Our kitchen is one of a kind,” said chef Principal in a news release. “It’s a place where art meets science. In addition to understanding the variety of flavors that different cannabis strains can add to any dish, we’re also carefully calculating customized cannabis doses. We’re not only delivering delicious and fresh foods, but we’re also meeting the often-complex nutritional needs of patients who are living with a wide range of illnesses.”
Hours and catering
Foods will be prepared during the dispensary's regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Starting in mid-November, catering services at large medicated events, as well as occasions like weddings, birthdays and funerals will be offered. The dispensary also plans to offer home delivery and include specially-made holiday meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve/Day.
With all catering, medical marijuana cards will be needed for the number of people who will be served.
Cooking classes
Lastly, The Mint Dispensary will also hold free cooking classes on Sunday morning, starting around the holidays. Patients with a medical marijuana card must register ahead of time to attend a cooking class as space is limited to 15 people.
