AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As NASCAR returns to the Valley for NASCAR Championship Weekend on Sunday, COVID-19 is a big concern at Phoenix Raceway.

When it was announced a year and a half ago that for the first time the NASCAR Championship Weekend would be held in Avondale, a global pandemic wasn’t something organizers were strapped-in for.

"A lot obviously has changed since then but the thing that hasn’t changed is the excitement for this event," said Julie Giese, president of Phoenix Raceway.

Giese said their grandstand can hold 42,000 fans and they are allowing for 20% capacity this weekend.

"We wish we had a full house but running a safe event is priority for us," Giese said.

But it’s more people than other Valley sports venues have allowed during the pandemic. Compare that to the Arizona Cardinals, allowing only 6% capacity for fans in a much larger stadium, Giese said their decision was based on federal guidelines.

Arizona Cardinals to allow 4,200 fans inside stadium at next two home games The Arizona Cardinals said Thursday that the health department is now allowing more fans into State Farm Stadium for the team's next two home games.

"For us, NASCAR has been successfully welcoming back fans since June," Giese said. "When you look at the numbers, we were based on CDC guidelines of 6 feet of social distancing, that's how we worked toward the number in the grandstand."

Giese said facemasks are required in the grand stands and fans should expect to have their temperatures screened as they enter the gates.

The gates open at Phoenix Raceway at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. For more information click here.