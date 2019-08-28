WASHINGTON, D.C (3TV/CBS 5) -- NASA is inviting K-12 students to enter the Mars 2020 Name the Rover essay contest. The winner will not only name the rover, but also be invited to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to view the spacecraft launch in July 2020.
To enter the contest, students must submit their proposed rover name and short essay by Nov. 1, 2019. The essay must be no more than 150 words, explaining why their proposed name should be selected.
For those who want to participate, but are not a student have the chance to register as a judge and review submissions. Judges must be U.S. residents, over the age of 18, and willing to give up about five hours of their time to evaluate the contest entries.
During review, the essays will be divided into three groups by grade level (kindergarten - fourth grade, fifth grade - eighth grade and ninth grade - 12th grade) and then judged.
After judging, 52 semifinalists will be chosen from each group and each represent their respective state or U.S. territory. Then, three finalists will be picked from each cluster's semifinalists to advance to the final round.
As part of the final selection process, NASA will give the public a chance to vote for a winner online from the nine finalists in January 2020. NASA plans to announce the winning name on Feb. 18, 2020.
