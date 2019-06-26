PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group of survivors, advocates and their lawyers will release the names of 109 clerics accused of sexually abusing kids in the Diocese of Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.
They will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Phoenix.
The report will include the names, histories, photographs and information of all 109 clerics accused.
The report comes after the Arizona Legislature passed legislation that extended the age limit for sexual abuse survivors to bring claims against a perpetrator and the institution that may have protected the perpetrator, according to a news release.
Survivors of sexual abuse have a temporary window to revive old claims now open until Dec. 31, 2020 because of the legislation.
According to SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, 20 other states have started statewide investigations into abuse by the Catholic church.
They are asking Arizona's attorney general to do the same.
Visit snapnetwork.org/ag_investigation_hotlines for more on active sex abuse investigation and information hotline for survivors.
