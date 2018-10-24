MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released more information about a murder they investigated following the discovery of a man who committed suicide inside his car.
On Tuesday night, deputies said they found the body of 37-year-old Carolyn Dahlgren in a well in the area of Queen Creek Road and 155th Avenue. The well is roughly 18 to 20 inches in diameter and is about 900 feet deep. The body was about 360 feet down in the well.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man's apparent suicide leads investigators to murder victim in Goodyear well, MCSO says]
Deputies said the investigation started when they found the body of 45-year-old William “Bill” Cahill inside his car near Perryville Road and Hunt Highway in Rainbow Valley on Sunday, Oct. 21 around 1:45 p.m.
MCSO said a hose was connected to the tailpipe of his car and ran into the car to fill it up with carbon monoxide.
While investigating the death, they found multiple videos on Cahill's phone where he said he shot his girlfriend Dahlgren, who he called Daisy, two times and put her body in a well somewhere in the desert.
The Sheriff's Office didn't say how they were able to find the well near 155th Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.