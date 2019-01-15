PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire crews had to rescue a naked man who found himself trapped in an 18-inch drainpipe Tuesday morning.
It happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road near Westland Charter School.
People at the school called 911 when they said they could hear someone in the street yelling for help.
Fire crews were able to locate the man and drop a ladder down into a nearby manhole.
"They were able to access a manhole cover and actually talk him over and get to a ladder they had placed down in the hole, and he was actually able to self-extricate and get himself out," said Capt. Danny Gile of the Phoenix Fire Department.
After the man climbed up the ladder to safety, he was wheeled on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance to get checked out.
It's not exactly clear how the man wound up inside the pipe.
Apparently, the man told firefighters he was dragged into the pipe.
"He was kind of rambling incoherently a little bit when we did get him out," said Gile. "He wasn't wearing any clothes."
Fire officials tell us it was lucky the man was able to come out on his own. Gile said a rescue like this can sometimes turn into a long and risky operation.
"This was a very fortunate incident," said Gile. "Normally these don't turn out so well."
(2) comments
67th and indian school? Definitely a G-head. My hood too wild smh
most likely trying to break into a building somewhere
