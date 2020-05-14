SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed a naked intruder on his property on Wednesday night.
The incident first started when Scottsdale police responded to a report of a man trying to enter a house in the area of Alma School and Happy Valley roads around 9 p.m.
The suspect ran off, but police received another call from a resident at 10:50 p.m. about an intruder shot in the area of Pima and Happy Valley roads.
When police arrived on the scene, they found a man matching the description of the earlier trespass incident dead inside the home.
According to police, a 41-year-old resident was on his property with his wife and three children when their dog alerted them to activity in the home. The homeowner was armed with a shotgun and started searching the house. As he entered the room of one of his children a naked man appeared with a large piece of wood and charged at him.
Police said the homeowner fired two shots at the suspect and killed him. No one who lived at the home was injured or harmed. The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.