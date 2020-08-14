PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) have arrested a man for allegedly exposing himself to a female hiker on a Prescott hiking trail.
On Aug. 13, deputies were called out to the Constellation Trailhead Parking lot off Highway 89 near the Phippen Museum in Prescott for a report of a man who exposed himself to a woman. The 24-year-old victim told deputies she was hiking back to her car when a man walked out from the bushes onto the trail with no clothes on. The woman said the suspect was naked except for socks, shoes and a backpack he was wearing.
The woman told deputies the man was completely exposed and he made no effort to cover himself in her presence. According to deputies, the suspect told the woman he was "sorry," but then, as she walked away, he said she was "sexy."
The victim said she was concerned for her own safety and quickly walked back to her car while calling the Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies searched the area, they found the suspect on the Constellation Trail, sitting on some rocks. He was wearing green shorts but no shirt. He was identified as 27-year-old Dustin Luckenbill from Prescott. Deputies say Luckenbill admitted exposing himself to the female hiker, adding that "he likes to walk around naked for tanning." He also claimed he did try to "cover up," according to deputies.
While still at the scene, another YCSO deputy arrived and informed the arresting deputy that he had been looking for Luckenbill due to another indecent exposure incident in June on the same trail. In that case, and woman and her mother reported a man jumping out from trees completely naked then following them along the trail. They quickly returned to the parking lot and obtained a license plate from the only other vehicle in the parking lot. A records check indicated that Luckenbill owned that vehicle, but deputies were not able to locate him.
During a followup interview, deputies say Luckenbill also admitted to the incident in June. Luckenbill has been booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center on 2 counts of misdemeanor indecent exposure.