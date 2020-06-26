SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The president of the East Valley NAACP is calling for Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips to resign after he made "I can't breathe" comments at an Unmask Rally earlier this week.

The phrase "I can't breathe" were the last words spoken by George Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

"'I can't breathe' is a cry to see our humanity. See us, honor us, and don't abuse us, to anyone, especially those in law enforcement," said Roy Tatem. "To hear Guy Phillips state, 'I can't breathe' in the manner that he said it, as if wearing the mask was the equivalent of police brutality or oppression or even losing his life is tremendously disappointing and disrespectful."

Tatem wrote a letter to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane stating, "Phillps' actions and words are callous, reckless, potentially life-threatening and could extend the negative impact of the pandemic on our economy."

"It will tarnish the good reputation that Scottsdale has established and achieved over the years as a welcoming, friendly, tourist city, and maybe businesses will reconsider doing business in Scottsdale if Guy Phillips remains on the council," Tatem said.

The letter also says that Phillips should stop "politicizing health and safety mandates and start prioritizing the health and safety of his constituents."

"To us, we have to be alarmed to once again you don't care about the issues that are impacting our community. Whether it's health-related or police brutality, when they impact us, our elected officials don't seem to care," Tatem said.

Gilbert man who shares name with Scottsdale City councilman gets death threats Scottsdale City Councilman Guy Phillips made national news this week when he fired up a group of anti-mask protesters and shouted "I can't breathe."

Phillips believes the mask mandate is not warranted and will place "undue hardships" on local businesses. He believes a program of education and best practices is a better way of handling the spread of COVID-19.

Phillips released a statement saying: