PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has only minor burns after a gunshot round allegedly traveled through his wall and landed on his lap.
The incident happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. near Dunlap and 19th avenues.
Police were called to the area after a call of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they found the man who told how the round ended up in his lap.
The man is very lucky that the round didn't hit him aside from the heat of the round causing a minor burn.
Police are continuing to investigate and figure out where the round came from.