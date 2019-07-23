FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County as the Museum Fire continues to burn.
The fire started Sunday morning near Flagstaff and and has grown to 1,400 acres.
The governor held a news briefing Tuesday afternoon after traveling to Flagstaff to survey the area.
Ducey said the Museum Fire has "proven to be a challenging blaze so far." He also said "the risk is very real."
Earlier in the day, Ducey met with emergency officials battling the fire and surveyed the progress of ongoing efforts to contain the blaze.
The governor also visited with local residents in Coconino County who have been displaced.
Ducey described the efforts involved in the fire fight. He said there are 500 firefighters on the ground, 11 hot shot crews, several helicopters and air tankers, and more on the way.
Quick facts about Museum Fire:
Current evacuations: Residents from Mount Elden Lookout Road, all residents east of Weatherford Road with access on Mount Elden Lookout Road, the recreational areas of Forest Road 420 to Highway 89 (Mount Elden Lookout) and Schultz Pass Road.
Acres: Approx. 1,400 (up from original estimate of 1,000)
Containment: 10%
Location: 1 mile north of Flagstaff
Started: July 21, 2019
Predicted smoke impacts: Significant smoke will impact the Flagstaff area and communities east of Flagstaff. Smoke will settle in low lying areas of Flagstaff and surrounding areas during the cooler hours and lift as the day warms up.
Current closures: Little Elden Spring Campground, various trails within the fire area, and a portion of the Arizona Trail within the fire area, which will be rerouted as needed.
Shelter: Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ.
Pet shelter: Coconino Humane Association, located off 4th Street and Butler
The Forest Service said it is hoping for more rain to help crews fight the fire. It wants the dry thunderstorms to stay away.
The Forest Service said the fire has moved east toward Red Onion Trail. Crews are dumping water and retardant on The Schultz Pass Area, hoping to keep the fire from spreading.
Fire officials say the wildfire is human-caused but haven't determined exactly what sparked it.
THANK YOU to the hundreds of men and women working around the clock to battle the #MuseumFire and keep Arizonans safe. All of Arizona is praying for their safety and grateful for their efforts #AZFire pic.twitter.com/BOcQiXMXRp— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 23, 2019
Thank you, Governor Ducey #MuseumFire https://t.co/uLqNG1DDvw— Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) July 23, 2019
At 3:00 PM: Pyrocumulus over the Museum Fire. Atmosphere around Flagstaff starting to destabilize. This likely means showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase over the next hour. #azwx pic.twitter.com/y99tUj0pC3— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) July 23, 2019
(2) comments
Was he wearing Nike shoes at the time??
Unless he is bringing a fire truck he should just stay home. We dont needthat waste of fuel from a looky loo
