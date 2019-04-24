PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mailman was shot dead in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Monday after trying to break up a fight he saw on his route, and now we've now learned he's from right here in Arizona.
Those in the Albuquerque knew him as “Jose the friendly mailman,” but in Arizona, he was known as something different.
“The family and his closest friends call him Pepe,” said his older brother, Martin Hernandez.
Jose “Pepe” Hernandez was on his routine delivery route Monday when authorities said he saw 17-year-old Xavier Zamora fighting his mom.
Jose tried to use mace on the teen to diffuse the situation, but Zamora ran inside, grabbed his gun, came back out, and shot Jose dead, police said.
“I think… we’re gonna miss him a lot,” his bother said.
Martin and his family just got back from New Mexico, where his brother's wife and four young children are left without him.
Jose served in the Army, was a combat veteran and an Arizona State University graduate.
His brother said Jose was obsessed with one thing his whole life.
“He believed in like the idea of honor and duty, and superheroes and swooping in to help people who needed help, and here’s evidence of that, you know?” he said.
Martin believed his brother acted with honor that day, protecting and saving that mother, even though he couldn't save himself.
“Those were principles he tried to live his life by, even though he didn’t wear a cape or have a superpower, but he lived that way,” Martin said.
And while they cope with shock and grief, the mailman to many, and superhero to others, never failed to deliver a smile to everyone he met.
“If I could give him a message right now, I would tell him that my mom is very proud of him for the life that he lived, and the impact he made, and the lives he was able to touch,” Martin said.
Zamora is still on the run, but police say once he's found he will be arrested and charged with murder.
