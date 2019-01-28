GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a been a long, painful journey for the family of Gilbert Police Lt. Eric Shuhandler.
Shuhandler was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 28, 2010, when he was shot during a traffic stop near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road in Gilbert.
Christopher Redondo, 44, is the man detectives said pulled the trigger, but he's never been convicted of the killing because his case has never gone to trial.
Until now.
Redondo's murder trial gets underway this week in Phoenix.
Angela Harrolle is president of the 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping the families of fallen officers and firefighters.
Harrolle knows the pain of losing a spouse in the line of duty. She says the thought of Shuhandler's family sitting through a murder trial nine years later is heartbreaking.
"I can't imagine a greater challenge," Harrolle said. "You're looking at the person that took your life that was once whole, and now it's in pieces, and you've spent so many years putting that back together. Now you have to look at that individual again, hoping the court will side with you and your family and the people will pay for the act they've done."
One of the accomplices in the murder, Daimen Irizarry, has already been sentenced to life in prison for driving the getaway car and leading police on a 50-mile high-speed chase after Shuhandler was shot.
But getting Redondo's case to court has taken longer because of questions about his competence and the fact prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Phoenix criminal defense attorney Dwane Cates said that when it takes this long for a case to get to trial, it presents a number of challenges
"People's memories fade. You can have witnesses die. Police officers retire or get killed. People move," said Cates. "You never know if the same set of witnesses that you started with, that you'll have them at the end when a case gets this old."
Jury selection in Redondo's murder trial started Monday.
Opening statements may get underway as early as Tuesday.
