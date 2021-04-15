CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gila River police say one man was shot to death and another was taken into custody following a shootout with officers at Wild Horse Pass Casino early Thursday morning.
Ricky Alvarado with the Gila River Police Department said the shooting happened on the third level of the casino's parking structure around 2 a.m. Officers happened to be on the second level at the time of the shooting and ran up and arrived just seconds after the initial shots were fired. Alvarado says the officers saw a man lying on the ground and another man actively shooting at a woman running away.
Gila River officers and the suspect got into a brief shootout, but nobody was hit during the exchange. Officers chased after the man and eventually arrested him. When officers checked on the man on the ground, they saw he had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The woman and officers were not hurt during the incident.
The parking structure was closed while police investigated, but operations at the casino were not affected. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The suspect was taken to a Phoenix metro hospital for medical treatment.
Police do not believe this was a random act of violence and say all three people involved were not from the Gila River Indian Community. Gila River police have the sole suspect in custody and are not looking for any others involved.
This is the 17th officer-involved shooting within Maricopa County so far in 2021.