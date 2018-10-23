CHANDLER (3TV/CBS 5) - A bizarre murder in Chandler has put the city on track to have more murders this year than at any other point in the last decade.
The latest homicide occurred on Sunday when a group of friends began arguing over the price of paying prostitutes.
One of the men was shot and killed during the altercation on North Dakota Lane.
The murder marked Chandler's sixth murder of 2018. According to police, the last time the city's murder rate was so high was in 2009.
Despite the uptick in cases, police told Arizona's Family that each murder was an isolated incident.
"Random, stranger-on-stranger violent crime is rare in general," said Det. Seth Taylor with Chandler Police. "It's extremely rare in Chandler."
Chandler Police said it has increased patrols are have hired more officers.
At least six additional officers will be joining the force by the start of the spring.
