BLACK CANYON CITY (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash involving several vehicles shut down Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City for a time Monday.
[VIDEO: Serious crash causes massive backup on I-17 north of Phoenix]
The crash occurred on northbound I-17 near Bumble Bee Road around 11 a.m. on Monday.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said three vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of them caught fire. The was a small fire in the median but firefighters were able to put it out.
[PHOTOS: Three-vehicle crash causes backup on I-17 near Black Canyon City]
Video from the news helicopter showed several people getting out of their vehicles on Interstate 17 as traffic was backed up for miles.
Surprisingly, no one was injured in the crash.
ADOT reported that I-17 northbound reopened south of Sunset Point shortly before 12:30 p.m.
(1) comment
Stupid idiot fast and distracted drivers on this freeway all the time. They should be steeply fined for the inconvenience of the other drivers to help pay for widening it. They all walked away uninjured so they can continue to drive recklessly
