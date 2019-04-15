PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A multiple-vehicle crash has blocked eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
The crash scene is located on the eastbound lanes of I-10 just east of the 75th Avenue exit.
The Arizona Deportment of Transportation tweeted two photos, which shows at least three vehicles blocking several lanes.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, injuries are unknown at this time.
No other details have been given at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story and for the latest traffic updates.
I-10 eastbound, just east of 75th Avenue: Multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes. #aztraffic #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/IYKRMNjZmk— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 15, 2019
(2) comments
West Valley doing what they do. West Valley drivers; the worst and most inconsiderate drivers in Arizona.
inconsiderate idiots. Shoot them. Fire the reporter. If he can't count, he has no business having a job.
