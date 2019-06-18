PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Multiple TSA officers were reportedly attacked and injured Tuesday morning in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
The TSA says the suspect attempted to rush a security checkpoint at the airport.
The attack was unprovoked, according to the TSA.
Officials were soon able to subdue the man and arrest him.
One TSA officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Four other officers were taken to an urgent care. Their conditions are not known.
TSA released the following statement about the incident:
“This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our TSOs is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. We continue to monitor the safety and health of the TSOs involved in this incident and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”
(7) comments
Thoughts and prayers to all of those affected by this senseless tragedy.
Most of the time TSA staff look pretty bored and get some excitement from making you spin in circles in the x-ray machine with your hands up in the air on one leg (not unlike Mr. Miyagi), all while secretly taking your fluid containers over 3 ounces. Glad no one was shot this time.
"The attack was unprovoked, according to the TSA." Of course the bullies of the TSA would say this.
Really??? Bullies? Did someone just crawl from under their rock and forget 9/11? Do us all a favor and don't fly, just walk.
Dean is a snowflake socialist that is anti LO. He thinks the government should pay all his bills and provide him a nice house to live in.
Since they're 'bullies', do us all a favor, walk, don't fly. Should really make the lines move that much quicker!
Phoenix mayor has already endorsed the settlement check for the 'victimized' suspect. Will more than likely reassign/terminate the officers for misconduct.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.