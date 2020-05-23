PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday morning around 1 a.m. near 20th Street and Southern Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they found two people who were shot, one is a 33-year-old man and the second is a 32-year-old man. Both were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police investigators say they think the shooting began when a group of men were hanging out and a white vehicle pulled up and shot at them.
During the investigation, police found were notified about an additional gunshot wound victim, a 19-year-old man, who walked to a nearby hospital. Police say he has non-life threatening injuries.
"At this time, based on the evidence at the scene and the additional victim it appears there was an exchange of gunfire between the two groups," said Sergeant Maggie Cox.
The investigation is ongoing. No motive has been determined and no suspects have been identified yet.
Police are asking if you have any information, to call them or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.