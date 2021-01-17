PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after multiple people were shot early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
The shooting happened at a strip mall near 23rd and Northern avenues just after 3 a.m. Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department said crews were treating multiple victims who were taken to local hospitals.
Douglas said at least three people were shot. It is not clear how severe their injuries are.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Phoenix police for more details on how the shooting occurred. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.