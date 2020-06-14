SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after his car hit a group of five people on a golf cart Sunday morning around 2:30 a.m. in Scottsdale. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire both responded to the crash.
Scottsdale police officials say 22-year-old Robert A Gandara was driving north on Miller Road when he ran into the back end of a golf cart carrying five people near Chaparral Road.
It’s unclear who was on the golf cart, but what appeared to be a bachelorette veil could be seen scattered across the road with other debris including seats from the golf cart.
Hard to see, but that appears to be one of those bachelorette bridal veils on the side of the road pic.twitter.com/96yIHQdVK9— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) June 14, 2020
According to Scottsdale Fire, four of the people on the golf cart were transported to a local trauma center in serious condition. One person who was on the golf cart has minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
The intersection of Miller and Chaparral roads was shut down while detectives investigated the incident. It has since reopened.
Police officials say Gandara was arrested and is facing multiple aggravated assault charges.