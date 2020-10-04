PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Seven people were arrested at a March for Justice protest Saturday night near Washington and Jefferson streets.
The protest was set up to honor Breonna Taylor and Dion Johnson in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says that several hundred people were in attendance around 3:30 p.m. and lasted until 11 p.m.
One of the groups of people marched through the downtown area and blocked traffic and major intersections, Fortune says. Multiple cars were blocked in because of it and also caused problems for crews responding to emergencies.
Fortune said officers warned the marchers repeatedly but in the seven hour period, multiple people were arrested for obstructing a public thoroughfare, hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, weapons violation, and aggravated assault.
Those arrested included 30-year-old Jaclyn Avallone, 24-year-old Justin Schollmeyer, 23-year-old Tate Peak, 27-year-old Camille Johnson, 38-year-old Keisha Acton (not pictured), 27-year-old Sarra Tekola, and 27-year-old Christian Lee.