SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge house went up in flames in north Scottsdale on Monday afternoon.
The Scottsdale Fire Department said crews from Phoenix battle this fire located in the area of Pima and Lone Mountain Roads.
Due to the extreme heat conditions, more resources were needed to attack this fire, said Battalion Chief Danny Ables of the Scottsdale Fire Department.
While crews worked to get the fire under control, the roof collapsed, forcing them into defensive mode. That means firefighters cleared out of the burning house and continued fighting the flames from outside.
The Arizona's Family news chopper was above the burning house. While in the chopper, Jerry Ferguson said it looked like the fire hit every area in the house.
Ferguson added that the home is in an area with houses on bigger lots, which helped keep the fire from spreading to other properties. He says the fire burned for over an hour.
It's unclear what caused this fire and if there are any people injured at this time.
The house fire happened around the same time a fire broke out at a central Phoenix junkyard on Monday afternoon.
