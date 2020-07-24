Multiple crews battle fire at Guadalupe lumber yard business

GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is assisting crews from the Phoenix, Tempe and Guadalupe fire departments in battling flames that erupted at a lumber yard business in Guadalupe.
It happened Friday before 6 p.m. in the area of Hardy Drive and Guadalupe Road.
MCSO says the business is right across the street from a house. Fire crews worked defensively to extinguish the big wood and debris blaze. Firefighters used large streams of water to put out the fire and protect the surrounding area.
No injuries have been reported so far. How the fire started is unknown at this time.
