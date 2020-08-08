Multiple cars hit on private property in Phoenix by driver with child in car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after someone hit multiple cars on private property while driving with a baby in their vehicle in Phoenix. It happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road Saturday afternoon.
When officers arrived on the scene, police say they found a woman driving a vehicle that hit at least two cars in the parking lot of private property. Crews from Arizona's Family witnessed fire crews retrieve a child that was riding with her. The woman's relation to the child is unknown at this time.
No injuries have been reported. Authorities are trying to figure out if any type of impairment was a factor in this situation. The investigation continues.
