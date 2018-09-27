A multi-vehicle crash has closed the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.
According to Sgt. John Roth with Glendale PD, the accident involves five vehicles.
The extent of injuries is unknown.
Roth said all directions of the intersection are closed while police investigate.
#traffic 75th Av and Bethany Home Rd is closed in all directions due to an accident. Please use Camelback Glendale 67av or 83av as alternates #PHXtraffic— Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 27, 2018
