Multi vehicle crash closes 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale.

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale. 

According to Sgt. John Roth with Glendale PD, the accident involves five vehicles. 

The extent of injuries is unknown. 

Roth said all directions of the intersection are closed while police investigate. 

