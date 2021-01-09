PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Several people were injured in a multi-car collision on the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway Saturday evening.
The three-car wreck happened around 7 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the freeway near Thomas Road. All the lanes were blocked by the incident as emergency responders arrived on scene.
Phoenix Fire Department spokesman, Captain Todd Keller, said three people, a 52-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman with critical injuries, and a 15-year-old girl with less serious injuries, were all taken to a hospital. One of the patients was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by emergency responders.
Four other people who were involved were looked at by paramedics on scene.
The northbound lanes of Loop 101 Agua Fria are closed at Interstate 10 as investigators work the collision. Drivers can access the northbound Loop 101 at Indian School. The southbound lanes are unaffected.