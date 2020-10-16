PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Smoke from a mulch fire in Peoria was visible for miles Friday morning. Arizona’s Family first spotted the smoke on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera.
According to the Peoria Fire-Medical Department, the fire burning at an Arizona Wholesale Growers’ nursery in the area of Carefree Highway and Lake Pleasant Parkway, south of Lake Pleasant, is not moving or growing. The department also said it might take some to put out the flames.
“Because of poor water supply, we are trying to get water tankers out there,” the department said in response to questions from Arizona’s Family.
“Mulch is a combustible material that can be easily ignited by improperly discarded smoking materials,” according to SafetyInsurance.com. If it’s dry and piled more than a few inches deep, mulch can, like hay, build up heat and spontaneously combust.