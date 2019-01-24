YUMA, AZ (AP) -- Border Patrol agents say two members of the MS-13 gang have been caught in southern Arizona.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say Yuma Sector agents conducting patrol along the Colorado River apprehended the pair Tuesday night.
The men, who are 37 years old and 19 years old, were then taken to a patrol station for processing.
Agents determined they were from Honduras and illegally crossed the border into the U.S.
They also found they were flagged as MS-13 members. The older suspect had previously been convicted of shoplifting and providing false information in Georgia.
The younger suspect has no prior criminal or immigration history in the U.S.
