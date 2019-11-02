MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- While no one was injured Saturday afternoon after a SUV rammed into a train in Mesa, the incident did cause road closures.
The train blocked several major intersections along Broadway Road this afternoon as investigators sorted out the details of what happened.
[FIRST REPORT: Woman speaks on helping driver out of SUV that hit moving train in Mesa]
Detective Jason Flam with the Mesa Police Department says it happened near Alma school and Broadway roads.
[WATCH: Raw video of car pushed into moving train in Mesa]
"It appears the driver of the car slammed on her brakes to avoid hitting the drop-down arm. When she did that, she was rear-ended by the vehicle behind her, causing her vehicle to be pushed into the train," says Flam.
Nobody was injured, and the damages are minimal compared to what they could’ve been, according to Flam.
The intersections at Alma school and Broadway, Extension and Broadway, and Center and Broadway will be closed for approximately four hours, authorities confirm. Drivers can use Main Street as an alternate.