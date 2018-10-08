MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman is shocked after the movers she hired ditched her boyfriend's stuff in the street.
Rebecca Weis and her boyfriend Thomas Gonzales found the deal for Phoenix-based moving company Soft Touch Moving and Packing on Groupon.
She pre-paid for three hours of work, but the movers didn't finish the job.
The movers arrived Friday, Oct. 5 to take her boyfriend's stuff from his second-floor Mesa apartment to a storage unit.
However, the items never made it there.
Gonzales' items, including a mattress, TV and dressers, ended up in the street outside the gate of his Mesa apartment complex near Southern and Alma School. It blocked one of the driveway entrances.
"It just seemed like a big slap in the face," said Gonzales.
"It was the most cold and shocking thing I've ever seen," said Weis.
Lisa Pizinger, manager and co-owner of Soft Moving company, explained Weis and Gonzales had more stuff than what was listed on the inventory list and that the move was going to take longer than their pre-paid three hours.
She added Weis didn't want to pay for the extra time the company recommended to finish the job.
"She (Lisa with Soft Touch Moving) instructed me she was going to drop my stuff in front of my apartment building. When I came back, they weren't dropping my stuff in front of my apartment building. They were dropping it on the street," Weis said.
The couple didn't know what to do, so they called Mesa police to help. Ofc. Shershen is seen on cellphone video talking to the company over the phone. The movers had already left.
"At least help her get some stuff out of the dang driveway. I mean she's got TVs laying on the pavers in the sun, so I just hope you guys can make it right 'cause this is really really bad on your guys’ part," said the officer.
Pizinger doesn't feel like the company did anything wrong.
"We didn't hold anything hostage and we refunded that day," she explained. "I do apologize. This is unfortunate. We really wish this didn't happen."
Pizinger explained on Monday the movers "didn't have access. They didn't have a gate code. They weren't able to get back in there, and it's unfortunate that we did have to leave it outside the apartment complex."
However, apartment management told Arizona's Family on Monday their gate has been broken and stuck open since Thursday, so the movers did have access Friday.
Weis said Mesa police helped them get a UHAUL and load it. Monday, she wanted to thank the officers who got them out of a tough spot.
"I don't know what we would've done honestly if they weren't there, because we had nobody else to help us," said Weis. "Thank you. Thank you. We would've been really stuck."
Soft Touch Moving called this mishap a learning experience and now has new policies in place.
"We are going to 110 percent to make sure that this does not happen again," she added. "It's very unfortunate that it did and I hope our other five star reviews will speak for themselves."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.