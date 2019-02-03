TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The head football coach at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale has been arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to jail booking records.
Vincent Ciliberti, 35, was booked into jail on Friday. Records show he was arrested by Tempe police.
The Tempe Police Department said it would respond with more information on Monday.
Deer Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Monica Allread said Ciliberti has been with the school since 2017. Ciliberti was removed from the classroom pending the police investigation and his coaching and teaching duties will be covered by other staff, Allread said.
"The police investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with investigators," she said.
According to Arizona statutes, a person commits luring a minor for sexual exploitation “by offering or soliciting sexual conduct with another person knowing or having reason to know that the other person is a minor.” Luring a minor for sexual exploitation is a Class 3 Felony.
There is no allegation of any physical contact.
One player reached by Arizona’s Family on Sunday said he was unaware of the arrest. “I’m shocked and I’m pretty sure my teammates will be too,” he said.
Ciliberti was named the head coach at Mountain Ridge High School in December 2016, but Allread said he joined the school in 2017. The team had an 0-10 record in 2018.
State records show he has a valid fingerprint clearance card. Allread said Ciliberti passed all the required background checks during the hiring process.
Before joining the Mountain Lions, Ciliberti was on the coaching staff at Phoenix Pinnacle High School since 2003.
The Desert Valley Unified School District sent the following letter to parents after learning about our pending news report:
Dear Mountain Ridge Parents and Guardians,
There is some information that we feel is important to share with you to maintain transparent communication as we work together to ensure a safe and secure school community. The Deer Valley Unified School District was notified by the Tempe Police Department that MRHS teacher Vincent Ciliberti has been arrested. He has worked and coached football at MRHS for one and a half years. Pending further information, Mountain Ridge Administration and DVUSD Human Resources staff will ensure that all teaching and coaching duties are covered by properly certified staff. The Police investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with investigators. DVUSD Human Resources is following all legal procedures during this investigation. This staff member passed all of the required background checks during the hiring process including the fingerprint clearance check. We do not have any additional information at this time. If you have any information that would be important for police to know, please contact the Tempe Police Department directly. If we learn of information that will further impact our school or your student’s education, we will send out another letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.