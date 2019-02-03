TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The head football coach at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale is out of jail on his own recognizance after being arrested on suspicion of luring a minor for sexual exploitation, according to jail booking records and public court documents.
Vincent Ciliberti, 35, was arrested near Center Street and University Drive in Mesa on Thursday. He was released from jail on Friday. Records show he was arrested by Tempe police.
Court documents released Monday revealed that Ciliberti was communicating with an undercover officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old boy on a messaging app.
Ciliberti said in a series of messages that he wanted to be in a sexual relationship with the "teen" and wanted to meet him at a location in Mesa, 40 miles from Mountain Ridge High School.
When Ciliberti arrived at the Mesa location, he was arrested by the undercover officers.
At his initial court appearance, the judge released Ciliberti, saying The Tempe Police Department had not provided sufficient information regarding probable cause for arresting him.
According to Ciliberti's court documents, the "probable cause statement was conclusory as to element of purported victim's age without providing any supporting factual information."
"As much as it pains me in a case like this, I believe that this is legally insufficient probable cause and that probable cause should not be a moving target depending on how serious the allegation is," Commissioner Jane McLaughlin said.
Although Ciliberti was released from jail, the charges against him were not dismissed and dates were set for a status conference and a preliminary hearing.
"I was informed that the [Maricopa] County Attorney's Office contacted the arresting police department and asked them to provide supplemental probable cause and ... the Tempe Police Department was very well aware that the court felt that it could not find probable cause and the Tempe Police Department declined to provide additional probable cause."
Deer Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Monica Allread said Ciliberti has been with the school since 2017. Ciliberti was removed from the classroom pending the police investigation and his coaching and teaching duties will be covered by other staff, Allread said.
"The police investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with investigators," she said.
Ciliberti was charged with one count luring a minor for sexual exploitation and a count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, in which Tempe police say are class three felonies.
There is no allegation of any physical contact.
One player reached by Arizona’s Family on Sunday said he was unaware of the arrest. “I’m shocked and I’m pretty sure my teammates will be, too,” he said.
Ciliberti was named the head coach at Mountain Ridge High School in December 2016, but Allread said he joined the school in 2017. The team had an 0-10 record in 2018.
State records show he has a valid fingerprint clearance card. Allread said Ciliberti passed all the required background checks during the hiring process.
Before joining the Mountain Lions, Ciliberti was on the coaching staff at Phoenix Pinnacle High School since 2003.
The Deer Valley Unified School District sent a letter to parents after learning about our pending news report.
"Dear Mountain Ridge Parents and Guardians,
"There is some information that we feel is important to share with you to maintain transparent communication as we work together to ensure a safe and secure school community. The Deer Valley Unified School District was notified by the Tempe Police Department that MRHS teacher Vincent Ciliberti has been arrested. He has worked and coached football at MRHS for one and a half years. Pending further information, Mountain Ridge Administration and DVUSD Human Resources staff will ensure that all teaching and coaching duties are covered by properly certified staff. The Police investigation is ongoing, and we are cooperating fully with investigators. DVUSD Human Resources is following all legal procedures during this investigation. This staff member passed all of the required background checks during the hiring process including the fingerprint clearance check. We do not have any additional information at this time. If you have any information that would be important for police to know, please contact the Tempe Police Department directly. If we learn of information that will further impact our school or your student’s education, we will send out another letter."
On Monday, Ciliberti's former employer, the Paradise Valley Unified School District, released a statement to the media.
"At PVSchools, our first priority is always to the safety and well-being of our students. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously.
"On Feb. 2nd, PVSchools learned that a former employee was arrested. The former employee was employed with PVSchools from Sept. 15, 2005, to May 26, 2017. Prior to hiring any employee, PVSchools conducts thorough background checks, fingerprint clearances, and reference check. The former employee passed all background checks and left for a promotion to become a head football coach.
"In closing, if contacted by the Tempe Police Department, PVSchools will cooperate fully with them on their investigation. As this is an ongoing police investigation, any additional questions about the case should be referred to the Tempe Police Department."
"At his initial court appearance, the judge released Ciliberti, saying The Tempe Police Department had not provided sufficient information regarding probable cause for arresting him." Seriously???? SERIOUSLY???????
