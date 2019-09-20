CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Mountain Pointe High School is hoping to turn the page on the scandal that shook their community earlier this week.
The Pride football team played their first game on Friday since coach Justin Hager put in his resignation. He's accused of sending proprietary information and playbook images to opposing teams over the last three football seasons using a fake email account.
"I'm sure the coach told them, 'Put all that behind you. There's nothing you can do about it. What's done is done.' But that would be the same if I'm saying, 'Hey, don't think about your ex if she cheated on you, just move on to the next person. It's still gonna pop back up," said Orlander Guest, whose son is a senior wide receiver for the Pride.
Guest said it's obvious the ordeal has affected the community, especially the football team.
"I have friends that I played with 40 years ago in Indiana. They're calling me about it like, 'We heard about it all the way over here.' Well, if my friends are calling me, I can't imagine what all his friends are doing to him," Guest said.
On Wednesday, the school board rejected Hager's resignation and will now be building a case for his termination. Hager is currently on administrative leave.
The AIA said there are no rules that require coaches to report when they receive emails from other teams regarding game strategies. They're now asking each individual school to conduct their own internal investigation to determine if the teams used the information on game days.
Parents hope the team and community can move on in the meantime.
"It's kind of a rebuild time, so they're trying to rebuild to the best of their ability, so we're excited for it," said Danielle Watts, who has a student in the band. "The band supports them unconditionally, as they do as well. The teachers have been there for the team; it's been a really good experience for our community. While it's so negative, it's had a good outcome."
