PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - "Anger, disappointment," said Rich Wellbrock, Mountain Point High School head football coach. "At the time, I'm sure my jaw was on the floor."
Betrayed by an insider, Wellbrock is speaking publically, now that his assistant head coach, Justin Hager, has officially been fired.
"Our relationship was as good as any relationship with current members of the Mountain Pointe staff. There was no friction that I'm aware of," said Wellbrock.
Last month, the Tempe Union High School District says Hager was caught leaking team plays and strategies to opponents.
For the last two years, these emails came from a fake account before Wellbrock's son connected the dots.
"This was never a 'gotcha.' This was something where we wanted to stop detailed information from going out about our program," said Wellbrock.
Wellbrock says his players have taken it in stride.
"One thing I've always said, even after a tough loss, 'If this is the worst thing that happens in our lives, we're going to be fine,'" he said.
He's been working with his players on teambuilding exercises, becoming stronger together, rather than letting it tear them down.
"This is a time where the relationships we build with our kids is of utmost importance in letting them know there's (sic) trusted adults there for them," said Wellbrock. "They've done a phenomenal job. I couldn't be prouder of them."
On Friday, Mountain Pointe plays its first home game since news of the leak broke.