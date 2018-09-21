APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Apache Junction.
The victim has been identified as Clinton Pennington, 36.
Apache Junction fire officials say Pennington was hit by the bus on Phelps Drive near Broadway Avenue at around 6:30 Friday morning.
The school bus was traveling north on Phelps Drive and was entering an apartment complex, when Pennington's motorcycle, which was headed southbound on Phelps, collided with the bus, according to police.
The driver and approximately ten students on board the bus were not hurt. The students, all of whom are believed to have special needs, were transferred to another bus and taken to school.
Apache Junction police say it has not been determined if speed or alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident.
Phelps Drive between 5th Avenue and Apache Trail was closed for several hours as officers investigated the accident.
The following statement to parents was released by the Apache Junction Unified School District:
"Dear Parents and Guardians,
We have some important information to share with you.
There was an accident involving a vehicle and an AJUSD school bus this morning in the 380 block of Phelps Drive in Apache Junction. The students on the bus were evaluated at the scene by the Superstition Fire and Medical District. None of the students needed treatment at that time and were released to go to school. Counselors are available to students and staff and we encourage your student to talk to a counselor to help them during this difficult time.
No further information can be released at this time pending the investigation."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.