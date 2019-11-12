PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A motorcyclist has died following a crash involving three other vehicles on the Loop 101 in north Phoenix Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Loop 101 near 51st Avenue.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, (DPS) a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound when he was rear-ended by a vehicle.
The motorcyclist then fell off his bike and was struck by a car and a commercial vehicle.
The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured, DPS said.
At this time, the right lanes of the Loop 101 near 51st Avenue are blocked while troopers investigate the crash scene.
The drivers will not face any criminal charges at this time, DPS said.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
UPDATE: Traffic still backed up but moving a bit faster behind a crash on L-101 EB at 35th Avenue. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/uZVjpTDHCU— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 12, 2019