PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Loop 303 in Peoria Thursday morning.
According to Michael Selmer of Peoria Fire and Medical, when crews arrived on scene near Loop 303 and Vistancia Boulevard, they found the motorcyclist in the canal and unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
No other details on the crash have been released.
