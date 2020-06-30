PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a bus on Tuesday morning in Phoenix. It happened around 11 a.m. near Third Avenue and Osborn Road.
The private transportation bus was traveling eastbound on Osborn Road. Police say the bus then made a left turn onto Third Avenue. That's when it collided with a motorcycle that had been headed westbound on Osborn Road.
Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger on the bus suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. The driver of the bus was not hurt.
Police are investigating what led to the crash, but say impairment does not appear to be a factor.