Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two cows on road in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A motorcyclist has been killed after he collided with two black cows in the roadway in northern Arizona Wednesday night.
Both cows were also killed in the crash.
This happened near Route 66 in Seligman, west of Flagstaff.
The motorcycle rider has been identified as John Travers, 54, from Seligman.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says witnesses reported seeing Travers at a bar in Seligman a few hours before the accident.
Deputies say Travers was not wearing a helmet and suffered severe head trauma. He was declared dead at the scene.
Residents in the area reported seeing the motorcycle traveling at high speeds just prior to hearing a loud crash.
According to the sheriff's office, "the rider was 'over-driving' the range of the headlight’s ability to light the road in front of the motorcycle, and did not see the cows in time to stop.
Alcohol may have been a contributing factor, according to YCSO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.