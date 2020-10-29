Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash in Phoenix, search on for driver

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital and Phoenix police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who put them there.
The crash happened late Wednesday night east of 48th and Van Buren streets.
Few details were immediately available, but the driver of the SUV that hit the motorcycle ran away from the scene, possibly into a nearby apartment complex.
Police were searching for that driver on the ground and from the air.
The motorcyclist reportedly was in serious condition when they were taken to the hospital.
