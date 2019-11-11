PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after a motorcyclist ran her over in Ahwatukee.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard.
According to Phoenix police, Jan Hong, who was believed to be in her 60s, was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a motorcyclist.
Hong died at the scene, police said.
The 32-year-old man, who was riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Aerial video shows there is no crosswalk in the area.
Officers do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.