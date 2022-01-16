PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a motorcyclist is dead after being hit by an alleged impaired driver on Saturday afternoon in Phoenix.
The crash happened near 18th Street and Southern Avenue around 3 p.m. Police say 29-year-old David Moreno was driving a sedan when he turned and hit 48-year-old Robert Moore. Moore was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the roof of Moreno's car, according to police.
Police say Moreno stopped for a moment after the crash, but then started driving again. Moreno then hit two other cars and Moore fell from the roof. Witnesses followed Moreno's sedan and he was arrested shortly afterwards. According to officers, Moreno showed "signs of impairment" and was booked into jail. Moore died from his injuries at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.