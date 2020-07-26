MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a car in Mesa Sunday night, police say. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the overpass of Guadalupe Road and Loop 202 Santan freeway.
When officers arrived, they saw that a car and motorcycle collided. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead when fire crews got there.
The Mesa Police Department Vehicular Crime Unit is now taking over the investigation of the crash. At this time, the cause of the crash is unknown.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid the southbound 202 off-ramp at Guadalupe because it will be closed during the length of the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this incident.