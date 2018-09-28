PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a crash left one motorcyclist dead early Friday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the motorcyclist was driving on Hatcher Road toward 9th Avenue when a vehicle made a right turn in front of him.
The motorcyclist struck the vehicle. The rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with officers. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, Fortune said.
Hatcher Road will be restricted between 7th and 10th Avenues for the next few hours while police continue their investigation.
