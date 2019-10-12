PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.
The crash occurred near the area of 19th and Glendale avenues.
[VIDEO: Serious crash shuts down 19th/Glendale Avenue in Phoenix]
The crash involved a utility truck and a motorcycle.
Police tell Arizona's Family that the motorcyclist was riding eastbound on the intersection when he passed a car. He then slammed into a utility truck that was making a turn.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, Glendale Avenue is shut down at both directions between 17th and 19th avenues.
