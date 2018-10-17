APACHE JUNCTION (3TV/CBS 5) − A motorcycle trooper was injured in a crash in Apache Junction early Wednesday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motorcycle trooper was involved in a crash on Ironwood Drive south of the U.S. 60.
DPS says the trooper was alert but hurt.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. DPS says the other driver is OK.
Drivers should avoid the area for the morning commute as the right lane is blocked on Ironwood Drive.
The crash is being investigated by the DPS and the Apache Junction Police Department.
🚨Traffic Alert-East Valley🚨The right lane is blocked on Ironwood just south of US-60 while we investigate a trooper-involved collision. The trooper, who was on his motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Other driver is ok. pic.twitter.com/068QscsJAq— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 17, 2018
